Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

