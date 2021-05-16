Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,845 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

