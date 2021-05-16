Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,166 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $148.88 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.