Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 909,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,977,000 after acquiring an additional 100,750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BFAM opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.71. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

