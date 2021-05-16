Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $441.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

