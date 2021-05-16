Eneti (NETI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eneti stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21. Eneti has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

