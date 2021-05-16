Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00700978 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005558 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00018246 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $832.38 or 0.01850929 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

