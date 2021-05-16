Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

