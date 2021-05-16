Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESVIF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ESVIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

