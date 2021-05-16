Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $89,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

