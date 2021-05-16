Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 49,530 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,560 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $119,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.44 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.23.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

