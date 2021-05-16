Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $104.48 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,342 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $104,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

