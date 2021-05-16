Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $112.02 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,027 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Altria Group worth $112,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

