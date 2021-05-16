Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $88.64 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,326 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of MetLife worth $88,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 677.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Comments


