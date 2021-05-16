Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 12.1% Higher

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares were up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 5,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 919,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

