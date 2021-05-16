EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.540-7.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.43 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.880-1.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a hold rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.56. The stock had a trading volume of 418,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.60 and its 200 day moving average is $371.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $466.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

