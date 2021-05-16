Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $197,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equifax by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $39,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $239.41 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

