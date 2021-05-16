Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,000 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keith D. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79.

Shares of EQIX opened at $722.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $701.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $703.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Cowen cut their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

