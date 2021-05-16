Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

EQH stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.