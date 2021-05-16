Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.17.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after acquiring an additional 449,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after acquiring an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $54,028,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
