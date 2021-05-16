Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after acquiring an additional 449,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after acquiring an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $54,028,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

