Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.93. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.13.

NYSE:ESS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.37. The stock had a trading volume of 216,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,266. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $300.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

