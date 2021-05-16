EUNO Trading Down 30% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 30% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $1,352.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.82 or 0.01460471 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,203,444,305 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,444,960 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

