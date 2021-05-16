Everest Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC on major exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $60.50 million and $1.40 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00092758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.70 or 0.00536312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.61 or 0.01176701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.37 or 0.01219747 BTC.

About Everest

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

