Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Evergy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,993. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

