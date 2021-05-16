Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 989,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $74.36 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

