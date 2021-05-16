Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Critical Analysis

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -24.00% -44.04% -24.46% Monolithic Power Systems 19.78% 17.95% 14.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Everspin Technologies and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus price target of $384.44, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Monolithic Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 2.63 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -6.39 Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 23.06 $108.84 million $2.53 125.11

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Everspin Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace, and transportation markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

