EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $483 million-$491 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. 318,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,212. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

In other EVO Payments news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

