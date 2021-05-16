Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

