Exos Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the quarter. E.Merge Technology Acquisition makes up about 0.8% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

