Exos Asset Management LLC Takes $589,000 Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,583,000.

Shares of SRNGU stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

