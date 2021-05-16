Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.88.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$8.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

