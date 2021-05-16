Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 219.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fastly were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after buying an additional 330,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,123,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,296 shares of company stock valued at $27,160,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

