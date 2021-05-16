Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Ferro has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 116,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.