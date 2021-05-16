Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 68,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

