Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.350-6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.65 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.65 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.520-1.550 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.65.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. 2,315,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of -833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

