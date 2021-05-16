Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.69. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$7.90 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -335.94.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

FSZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.89.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

