Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Shares of FRGI opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRGI. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

