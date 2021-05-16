Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.