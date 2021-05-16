Financial Review: AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) vs. CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AngioSoma alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AngioSoma and CV Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A CV Sciences 0 4 1 0 2.20

CV Sciences has a consensus price target of $0.69, suggesting a potential upside of 83.51%. Given CV Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Profitability

This table compares AngioSoma and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioSoma N/A N/A -612.70% CV Sciences -68.90% -81.99% -42.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngioSoma and CV Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A CV Sciences $53.70 million 0.76 -$16.61 million ($0.17) -2.21

AngioSoma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CV Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

AngioSoma has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of CV Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CV Sciences beats AngioSoma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioSoma Company Profile

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioSoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioSoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.