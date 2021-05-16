Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRMUF opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

