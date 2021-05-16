Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FRMUF opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.
