First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.79

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.79 and traded as high as $27.49. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 12,262 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $234.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

