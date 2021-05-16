First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,560 ($33.45) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,795.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,917.73. First Derivatives has a one year low of GBX 2,321 ($30.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £709.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

