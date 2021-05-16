First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,560 ($33.45) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,795.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,917.73. First Derivatives has a one year low of GBX 2,321 ($30.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £709.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52.
About First Derivatives
