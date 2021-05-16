First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.08.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

