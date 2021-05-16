First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 2.6% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

FTCS stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

