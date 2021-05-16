First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 85,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

