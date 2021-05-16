Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $302 million-$308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.70 million.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $11.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.70. 929,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,609. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.08.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

