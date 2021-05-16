Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 248,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

