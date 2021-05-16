Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,278 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

PMX stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

