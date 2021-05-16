Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 23,623 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,623 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 273,333 shares during the period.

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

