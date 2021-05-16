Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives $21.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

FLEX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 4,005,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,568. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

